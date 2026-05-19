Arc Raiders is Adding Denuvo in Latest Patch, But There’s a Catch

With player frustrations consistently growing, Embark Studios has officially announced it will soon introduce Arc Raiders Denuvo Anti-Cheat. Revealed through a new mini-content update filled with content, this upcoming security overhaul has grabbed a lot of players’ attention. This won’t be the first Embark title to receive this security measure, as The Finals already operates with Denuvo Anti-Cheat.

Arc Raiders Adds Denuvo Anti-Cheat Without DRM and Players Are Surprised

In the recent Arc Raiders 1.29.0 update, Embark revealed how it will soon be implementing Denuvo Anti-Cheat into its hit extraction shooter title. In the official Arc Raiders blog for the update, Embark stated: “Following a positive rollout in THE FINALS, Denuvo Anti-Cheat will also come to ARC Raiders starting May 19th, initially to a limited player pool, with plans to expand after close monitoring.”

Image Credit: Embark Studios

If you are familiar with Denuvo, you are aware that the brand has been associated with a ton of controversy in the PC gaming community. This is owing to the brand’s Digital Rights Management (DRM) systems, which a lot of players blame for severe downgrades in performance. However, Arc Raiders players do not have to worry about DRM, as Embark has clearly stated, “We will not be using Denuvo’s Digital Rights Management (DRM) service, and are working to ensure minimal impact on performance.”

It is no secret that Arc Raiders, just like any other online shooter, is plagued with cheaters. This has led to players consistently flooding the game’s forums with complaints regarding wallhacks, aimbots, and overall exploits. Despite Embark already revealing other Arc Raiders Anti-Cheat measures, it looks like the developers have decided that a more specialized solution is required.

The introduction of Denuvo Anti-Cheat, with the absence of DRM, has understandably surprised a lot of players, eliciting a range of reactions. One player commented on the move, stating, “Not overly pleased with any Denuvo involvement, will have to see how it plays out.” Another player praised the decision, calling it “A step in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, a player expressed their surprise at the existence of Denuvo Anti-Cheat, stating, “Never really heard of games using Denuvo Anti-Cheat, maybe it’s a plus being a less common anticheat.”

As Denuvo slowly rolls out to Arc Raiders players, it remains to be seen how well the new software will help in catching and removing bad actors from Topside. What do you think about the introduction of Denuvo Anti-Cheat in Arc Raiders? Tell us in the comments below!