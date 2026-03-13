Microsoft’s New Copilot Health Uses AI to Understand Your Medical Data

Microsoft has launched Copilot Health, an AI-powered health assistant which is integrated into Microsoft Copilot. It allows users to interact with their personal health including medical records, lab results, medication history, and data from wearable devices. You can use Copilot Health to understand your health information and get personalized health insights.

Copilot Health can connect with Apple Health and Fitbit

Microsoft Copilot Health works with more than 50 wearable devices and supports Apple Health, Fitbit, Oura, and more. Not only that, it can pull health data from 50,000 US healthcare providers and hospitals. Copilot Health will use the data to provide explanations about symptoms, diseases, treatments and medications.

It also uses information from trusted medical organizations like Harvard Health. Microsoft says Copilot Health is not meant to replace medical advice from doctors. In fact, users can use Copilot Health to find doctors by their specialty, language, location, and insurance coverage.

For security and privacy of your sensitive health data, Microsoft says all your conversations are encrypted, and your health chats are kept separate from regular Copilot chats. In addition, your user data is not used to train AI models, and you can choose to delete or disconnect your data anytime you want. Note that identity verification is done through Clear ID.

Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman called the new feature “the dawn of medical superintelligence.” Microsoft Copilot Health is rolling out in phases in the US first. Just recently, OpenAI announced ChatGPT Health with similar features. Anthropic also now lets you connect your health data from Apple Health and Android Health with Claude.