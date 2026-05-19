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Massive Resident Evil Requiem DLC Leak Reveals Ada Wong Model and More

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Resident Evil Requiem DLC leak
Image Credit: designed by Sanmay / Beebom
In Short
  • Two new Resident Evil Requiem DLC leaks have been shared on X.
  • The first leak reveals character models of Ada Wong and three other characters.
  • The second leak reveals the names of the DLC missions, including the mention of Alyssa Ashcroft in one of them.
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Resident Evil Requiem quickly became one of the biggest successes for Capcom in 2026, and is also on track to become the most sold game in the franchise. But the story of Requiem doesn’t end with curing Leon, as we have DLCs to look forward to. There is a lot more to come in future DLCs, with Chris and Ada Wong rumored to make an appearance. Now, a new Resident Evil Requiem DLC leak has come forward, revealing character models, and one of them is Ada Wong.

Ada Wong Model Revealed in New Resident Evil Requiem DLC Leak

The new Resident Evil Requiem DLC leak posted on X reveals Ada Wong’s model, alongside three other characters: Damian, the Nuns, and an old lady. We currently know nothing about the other characters, but the Nuns have the potential of being some fierce-looking zombies. The most interesting part about the leak is Ada Wong herself. She appears to be wearing black jeans and a red top, holding a pistol, while having dark hair. The weird part about her model is that she has not aged at all.

Every Ada Wong appearances throughout the games
Image Credit: Capcom/Resident Evil 4 Remake

If the Resident Evil Requiem DLC takes place after or about the same time as the Elpis incident, then Ada should have aged quite a lot. Leon’s age in Resident Evil Requiem was confirmed to be 49, and his model correctly portrays it. If the leak is true and Ada Wong does appear as her young self, either the DLC’s timeline is different, or she has been infected.

Another leak on X has also appeared at the same time from a different account, revealing all the new DLC names. The leak mentions the following DLCs, next to Leon Must Die Forever:

  • Nightmare Zone
  • Nemesis Awakens
  • The Lost Files
  • Shadows of the Past

The Shadows of Past DLC has a description about Alyssa uncovering the secrets of Umbrella before the incidents of Requiem. This goes hand in hand with the previous Resident Evil 9 DLC leak we covered, which mentioned that the DLCs will have storylines for Alyssa Ashcroft, Leon S. Kennedy, Ada Wong, and Chris Redfield.

If Shadows of the Past is Alyssa’s mission, then the others will be for Ada, Leon, and Chris. However, take these leaks with a grain of salt. The leaked images can be falsely made, so you have to wait for any official announcement from Capcom before trusting the details.

So, what’s your opinion on the new Resident Evil Requiem DLC leak? Tell us all about it in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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