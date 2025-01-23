Is ChatGPT Down? Users Report Massive Outage Globally

Users are flocking to X to report that ChatGPT is currently down. Currently, ChatGPT is throwing a “Bad Gateway” error and struggling to open the website. OpenAI’s official Status page shows that around 3:54 PST, OpenAI’s API service was affected and error rates started elevating.

And just after a few minutes, the consumer facing ChatGPT service also suffered a massive outage. Currently, OpenAI’s Status page says ChatGPT is offering “Degraded Performance”. At this moment, OpenAI is investigating the issue and looking for a solution. Meanwhile, users can check out the best ChatGPT alternatives to continue with their workflow.

At 4:30 PST, OpenAI’s status page says “A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results.” Expect the ChatGPT service to go live in a few hours.

At 4:43 PST, OpenAI has resolved the underlying issue on ChatGPT and the service is now live. You can go ahead and access ChatGPT without any issues. Note that if you are using ChatGPT in a web browser, you may face some issues. However, the ChatGPT app is fully operational on all platforms.