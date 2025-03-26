CD Projekt Red and Scopely Are Teaming up for an IP Adaptation

Video game studios partnering up to make new creations is nothing new. And as it turns out, the Witcher’s creator, CD Projekt Red, is now one of them. At last night’s earnings call, CD Projekt Red announced that it’s partnering up with Scopely, the mobile gaming giant behind Monopoly GO.

While the partnership was made quite clear, no other details about it have been announced. This means we don’t know the exact IP the companies they’re working on, and there have been no whispers about it. As such, Projekt Red’s CEO, Michal Nowakowski, refused to elaborate about any further details.

It’s worth noting that both video game developers are giants in their own field. So, while the Polish CD Projekt Red is known for its massive IPs like The Witcher and Cyberpunk, Scopely is famous for Monopoly GO. However, the latter even acquired Niantic, the publishers behind the massive game Pokémon GO.

As it stands, this move is most likely Scopely’s foray into the PC gaming market. While we have no details for now, having the two giants team up is going to be legendary. Cyberpunk GO, anyone?

Besides the partnership above, CD Projekt Red also confirmed that The Witcher 4 will not be released in 2026. At the earliest, the game will be out before mid-2027. So, best keep waiting.

That said, are you excited about this partnership between the two companies? Let us know in the comments below.