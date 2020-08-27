One of the biggest issues for anyone who shoots a lot of pictures with their DSLRs is managing those pictures and keeping backups. Well, to help solve that, Google and Canon have partnered to bring a useful new feature to users. Canon users can now use the updated image.canon app to automatically backup their photos to Google Photos.

The feature is a new addition to the app, and allows users to backup their photos to Google’s cloud service. Moreover, Canon users will get a free one month membership to Google One. This will give you 100GB of cloud storage to save full resolution pictures to Google Photos.

The updated image.canon app is available to download on both Android and iOS smartphones. However, you will need a compatible Canon camera to use the feature. Most of the latest mirrorless cameras from Canon are compatible with the app, as are many of the company’s DLSRs including the 5D Mark IV. If you want to check whether your camera is compatible with the app, you can do so from this link.

It’s noteworthy that you can’t use the free Google Photos tier to save your DSLR pictures to the cloud. The feature requires an active Google One membership in order to work. In India, this will set you back by ₹130 per month for the base 100GB storage tier, all the way up to ₹9750 per month for 30TB of storage.

Download the image.canon app (Android/ iOS)