Pixel Watch 3 is Yet Another Google Wearable You Can’t Repair

The Pixel Watch 3 brings a few notable improvements over the previous generation. But we deduced that it isn’t a huge upgrade over the Pixel Watch 2 in many regions. During the Pixel Watch 2 launch, Google confirmed it would not be repairable, and while we were hoping that’d change with the Pixel Watch 3, it turns out we expected a bit too much from the giant.

In a statement to Android Authority, Google has confirmed that the Pixel Watch 3 will NOT be repairable. This means if you break your Pixel Watch 3 display or want to replace the battery, you won’t be able to do it yourself or via a third-party repair shop due to the lack of parts. Image Courtesy: iFixit

Instead of providing repair parts, Google says the Pixel Watch 3 is “replacement-only“. So, the only option if your watch breaks is to contact Google’s customer support, which vaguely says “check your replacement options”. This generally means if you break your Pixel Watch 3, you’ll have to pay for a new unit from Google. And, your broken watch will essentially be a paperweight.

That said, Google offers an optional insurance service that will set you $89 for 2 years or $4 monthly. With this plan, Google will replace your broken Pixel Watch 3 for another $49 service fee, which is kind of ridiculous.

The bottom line is, that the Pixel Watch 3 is an expensive product and Google’s refusal to sell parts partially shows their lack of commitment toward right-to-repair. It doesn’t bode well with right-to-repair enthusiasts. If broken devices are discarded instead of being repaired, this replacement-only policy only contributes to the ever-growing e-waste problem.

To give the benefit of the doubt to Google, smartwatches are indeed hard to repair. That’s because, a lot can go wrong during the repair process. But that shouldn’t stop firms from selling repair parts, considering Google already does it for Pixel phones via iFixit.

What are your thoughts on Google refusing to sell parts for the Pixel Watch 3? Let us know in the comments.