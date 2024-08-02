Home > News > Can Ryan Kill Homelander in The Boys Season 5?

Can Ryan Kill Homelander in The Boys Season 5?

Shashank Shakya
comment Comments 0
Can Ryan Kill Homelander in The Boys Season 5
Image Courtesy: IMDb

I believe I say this for everyone Ryan broke everyone’s heart when he killed Grace. This is the very event that drove Butcher into accepting what Joe Kessler wanted him to do. We see that when Grace and Butcher tell him the truth about Homelander, Ryan refuses to believe and when Grace tries to stop him from leaving, he pushes her so hard that she dies. Now that Ryan knows that Homelander assaulted his mother and has the blood of a lot of people on his hands, Ryan might eventually turn against his father in The Boys season 5 but can Ryan Kill Homelander? Find out in this article.

Ryan Can Kill Homelander But It’s a Question of “Will He?”

Ryan Can Kill Homelander But It's a Question of "Will He?"
Image Courtesy: IMDb

So, we all know that Ryan has kind grown fond of Homelander as a father and is quite influenced by the things Homelander has taught him. If we talk about powers alone, Homelander, even though born naturally was conceived using artificial methods. On the other hand, Ryan is the very first naturally-born supe which means that Ryan has the potential to be way stronger than Homelander and can actually kill him.

Now as I mentioned above, Ryan can kill Homelander but the real question to ask here is if he will or not. The question is quite big, but unfortunately, we do not have the answer to it. Since Ryan is fond of Homelander, he might not kill him.

Related Articles
The Boys Season 5: Chase Crawford Reveals His Dream Death for The Deep
Shashank Shakya Jul 31, 2024
Can Soldier Boy Kill Homelander In The Boys Season 5?
Shashank Shakya Jul 30, 2024
The Boys Season 5: Soldier Boy’s Role Revealed by Eric Kripke
Shashank Shakya Jul 30, 2024

On the other hand, if somehow Ryan finds out that everything that Grace said about his father is true, there is a good chance that he might end up killing Homelander in The Boys Season 5. As of now, we cannot say anything with certainty but let’s wait for The Boys Season 5 to find out the answer to this question.

#Tags
#The Boys

Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an Entertainment Writer and has completed his Bachelors(Honours) with English Literature. He is a published writer. He boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universes along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply