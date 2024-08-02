Can Ryan Kill Homelander in The Boys Season 5?

I believe I say this for everyone Ryan broke everyone’s heart when he killed Grace. This is the very event that drove Butcher into accepting what Joe Kessler wanted him to do. We see that when Grace and Butcher tell him the truth about Homelander, Ryan refuses to believe and when Grace tries to stop him from leaving, he pushes her so hard that she dies. Now that Ryan knows that Homelander assaulted his mother and has the blood of a lot of people on his hands, Ryan might eventually turn against his father in The Boys season 5 but can Ryan Kill Homelander? Find out in this article.

Ryan Can Kill Homelander But It’s a Question of “Will He?”

Image Courtesy: IMDb

So, we all know that Ryan has kind grown fond of Homelander as a father and is quite influenced by the things Homelander has taught him. If we talk about powers alone, Homelander, even though born naturally was conceived using artificial methods. On the other hand, Ryan is the very first naturally-born supe which means that Ryan has the potential to be way stronger than Homelander and can actually kill him.

Now as I mentioned above, Ryan can kill Homelander but the real question to ask here is if he will or not. The question is quite big, but unfortunately, we do not have the answer to it. Since Ryan is fond of Homelander, he might not kill him.

On the other hand, if somehow Ryan finds out that everything that Grace said about his father is true, there is a good chance that he might end up killing Homelander in The Boys Season 5. As of now, we cannot say anything with certainty but let’s wait for The Boys Season 5 to find out the answer to this question.