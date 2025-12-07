The Boys Season 5 Release Date Revealed Along With a Teaser

The Boys Season 5 is finally at our doorstep, as Amazon Prime Video brings us the first teaser of the upcoming finale. This upcoming season has stakes that are higher than anything we have seen so far in the show, most of which comes or way from the recent release of Gen V Season 2, which gave us a glimpse into the world Homelander has created. Moreover, we are yet to see what Butcher has been up to all this time, and now that Prime has finally given us a release date for The Boys Season 5, we have something to look forward to. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what we saw in the teaser for The Boys Season 5.

Amazon Prime has finally revealed that The Boys Season 5 will be released on April 8, 2026. Talking about the teaser itself, the clips featured in the teaser did not reveal anything more than what we already know, but there are some clips that give us some insight. First off, Butcher is back with the team, and it appears that they have forgiven him for what he has done, but it could also be a circumstantial team-up.

We also see that Frenchie is back with the team, but how he escaped is still unknown to us. Moreover, there are scenes where we see people in white and pink jumpsuits walking around a prison-like establishment, which could be something like a concentration camp for humans, and Hughie is a prisoner there, but it seems Annie broke him out of there.

We also get a clip of Ryan, but his dynamic with the characters around him is still unknown. Talking about Homelander, we do get to see certain clips of him, but all we can say is that he is just as unhinged as he was in the previous season. According to the teaser, the world is in a state of total siege with Homelander at the helm of it, and our protagonists are probably the only ones who are pushing back. So, let’s wait and see what The Boys Season 5 has in store for us as it goes live on Amazon Prime Video on April 8, 2026.