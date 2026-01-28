5 Character Arcs The Boys Season 5 Is Most Likely to Resolve

The Boys Season 5 is set to release in 2026, and those who have been following the show since its inception would be aware that, beyond the blood and gore, a major selling point of this show is the interesting character arcs it presents. Now, while some arcs have already concluded, there are a few that have been developing since season 1 and need to reach a satisfactory conclusion. Since The Boys Season 5 is the final one, let’s take a look at the 5 character arcs the upcoming season will most likely resolve.

Billy Butcher

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios)

Butcher was introduced to us as somewhat of a protagonist who is out to seek vengeance for his wife, and on his way, has assembled a team of outcasts who have lost something or someone to Vought and its supes.

However, as time passed, we got to see him lose it more and more with every season, and from the mission of taking out the bad guys, he is now a broken man with a damaged psyche who’s out to cause a genocide that will kill every man, woman, and child with Compound V in their system. Butcher has had a rather destructive arc, and now, it appears that his arc might end in death, like what happened to his comic book counterpart. So, let’s wait and see what happens.

Homelander

Homelander has been one of the big bad villains and the strongest Supe in The Boys. Since the very first season, we have known Homelander to be not right in the head. What he is now is the pinnacle of deranged and psychotic.

He has done atrocities beyond comprehension and has now taken over the United States. However, his arc is now demanding that Homelander be taken down, and Season 5 will give us the conclusion fans have been waiting for.

In The Boys comics, Homelander was killed at the end, but the circumstances in the comic and in the show are quite different, so it can’t be said with absolute certainity weather Homelander dies, or we get to see a different conclusion.

Starlight

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via YouTube/Prime Video, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Annie January, AKA Starlight, has had an impressive arc. She started as a naive girl who just wanted to be a good superhero, but as soon as she got into The Seven, she was SA’d by The Deep, and the truth behind these so-called superheroes came crashing down on her.

However, following that traumatic event, she has seen a lot of growth as a character, and her arc is going in a direction that pitches her in as a leader. She is already leading the resistance, as seen with Starlight’s appearance in Gen V Season 2’s cast. There is a good chance that by the end of The Boy Season 5, we will get to see her in the capacity of a leader for a new team of heroes, giving her arc a well-deserved end.

Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Kimiko & Frenchie

One of the most-awaited arc conclusions is of The Boys, except for Butcher. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie, and Kimiko have seen a rather fateful arc where they have seen some insane ups and even crazier downs, but if things go according to comic books, there is a good chance we might witness the death of MM, Kimiko, and Frenchie.

However, since the show is not following the comics word-for-word, there is a chance that we get to see a rather happy ending for these characters, so let’s wait and see what happens.

A-Train

If I have to pick a favourite arc, it has to be the one followed by A-Train. He started the series as one of the most disliked characters, but as the show progressed, his character has developed significantly, turning him into an actual hero.

We have also seen that he is now a part of the resistance with Annie, and now, things can go in one of two directions. Either A-Train will meet his death, or he will survive and grow into the new leader of The Seven of a revamped Vought International, so let’s wait and see what happens next.