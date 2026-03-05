The Boys Season 5 Trailer Released: Immortality and Homelander? A Match Made in Hell

The Boys is inching towards its release, and one of the most painful wait of fans has finally come to an end with the release of the full-length trailer of The Boys Season 5. Previously, we had a teaser for the upcoming season, but it did not reveal much about the plot we will witness unfolding in Season 5. However, now, with the full-length trailer, the plot is revealed to us, and it truly is terrifying to imagine. The trailer tells us that Homelander is looking for something that will turn him immortal, and it’s something that we know is not ideal at all. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at everything we witnessed in the trailer.

Homelander Wants to Be Immortal in The Boys Season 5 Trailer

There was a lot of buzz in the fanbase regarding the approach Prime Video will take for the upcoming season. Many fans believed that the upcoming season would operate heavily on the comic with certain tweaks to fit the narrative of the show, but what we witness in the trailer is completely different.

The trailer tells us that Homelander is actively looking for the first version of Compound V, called V-One or V1, and if he takes it, Homelander will become immortal.

In the previous season, certain hints told us that Homelander’s age is a big concern for him, as it could become a weakness for Homelander, but we never thought that it would become a major plot point. Other than that, we also see that Homelander awakens Soldier Boy from his cryo sleep and asks for his help, which appears that Soldier Boy agreed to offer.

Moreover, there are hints that Ryan has betrayed Homelander in some way. We were all speculating that this would happen since Homelander’s truth was revealed to him by Grace before he accidentally killed her.

So, it is pretty obvious that The Boys will be working together once again, on odd terms. Even though the trailer give sus hints regarding the plot and the general description, there are still a lot of elements kept under wraps which will be revealed to us only after The Boys Season 5 is released on Amazon Prime Video on April 8, 2026.

Is V1 or V-One a Part of The Boys Comics?

In the trailer of The Boys Season 5, it is revealed that early heroes like Soldier Boy and Stormfront were given an early formula of Compound V called V1 or V-One. While this is a prominent feature in the TV Show version, as seen in the trailer, this version of Compound V, V1, or V-One does not exist this prominently in the original The Boys Comics by Dynamite Comics.

So, it is a completely new angle, which I believe is the right approach to take to make things unpredictable even for those who have read the original comics. So, what do you guys think about the new trailer? Let us know in the comments