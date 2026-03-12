Jensen Ackles Shares Heartfelt Message as Vought Rising Filming Wraps

The filming for Amazon Prime Video’s Vought Rising officially wraps up, and Jensen Ackles, living up to his reputation as one of the most humble actors in Hollywood, has shared a heartfelt message from set. The actor who reprised his role as Soldier Boy in the upcoming prequel series shared the video on his social media handle, which quickly caught the attention of fans eager for updates on the show. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what Jensen Ackles had to say as he put on the suit for one last time.

Jensen Ackles Shares a Video on the Final Day of Filming Vought Rising

Image Credit: MLM IMAGES Los Angeles / Shutterstock

Jensen Ackles, on the final day of filming Vought Rising, one of the upcoming spin-offs of The Boys, shared a video on his Instagram handle where he showcased his Soldier Boy costume. He also told fans that it takes a team to put on the suit, and he is waiting for the crew to come and help him out as he turns into Soldier Boy.

However, the message was not in the video but in the caption he attached to it. The actor addressed the cast and crew of the show and wholeheartedly acknowledged the hard work they had put in to make it happen. His caption read-

“Finishing out with a bang! It’s been an absolute thrill ride. Thanks to the crew and cast and all those that gave so much time and energy to make this happen. You’re all a bunch of psychos…and I love you for it”

The actor further tagged Prime Video, Sony Pictures Television, and the official accounts of The Boys and Vought Rising, further signalling the completion of the project.

What Vought Rising Will Explore in The Boys Universe?

Vought Rising is set a decade before the events of The Boys, exploring the early days of Vought, the powerful corporation behind all the mess we see in the Prime Video hit. The series will witness Jensen Ackles as well as Aya Cash reprising her role as Stormfront.

Set in 1950s New York, Vought Rising will explore a dark mystery story that will take a deep dive into the beginnings of the company responsible for creating and controlling Supes like Homelander.

The series is a part of Amazon Prime’s The Boys Universe, which already includes the original show and spin-off Gen V. With filming now complete, Vought Rising moves into the post-production stage before its release on Amazon Prime Video.

For fans of the franchise, this update from Jensen Ackles is a clear sign that the upcoming show is on track for a speculated late 2026-early 2027 release. So, now, all we have to do is wait for a confirmed release date, and as soon as we have a wind of it, you guys will be the first ones to know.