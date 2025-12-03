The Boys Season 5: Karl Urban Teases Deaths of Fan-Favorite Characters in Episode 1

When it comes to superhero content, The Boys makes you question what the world would look like if superpowered individuals existed in the real world, and now, we are inching towards the final season of this epic show. Now, when we talk about The Boys, there is an inevitable possibility of people dying in a way that might make you sick to your stomach, and in a recent update, Karl Urban himself has teased some massive deaths coming our way in The Boys Season 5. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what we can expect to come our way.

What Did Karl Urban Say About Deaths in The Boys Season 5?

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios)

Karl Urban recently appeared at The Boys panel at FAN EXPO and spoke to ScreenRant, talking about how the upcoming season would not waste a single second setting up the arc that would lead to the grand finale of the upcoming season. He also confirmed that The Boys Season 5 will start throwing unexpected deaths at the audience as early as the first episode. In his comment, Karl Urban said-

“I think we throw you in the deep end, but in a good way, because the stakes are as high as they can possibly be, I think the real thing to look out for in season 5 on an emotional level, as far as the characters go, and your attachments to characters, there’s going to be some big hits early on in the very first episode. That’s probably what is going to make you realize, “Oh, this s**t is for real.” The stakes couldn’t be higher, and anybody’s fair game”

So, with that comment from Karl Urban himself, the stakes are at an all-time high, and the current arc we see Butcher in, it won’t surprise me if he comes after his former teammates in his quest to take out all the supes.

Now, since the plot details are kept tightly under wraps, there is little to no information about what might come our way. For now, all we can do is wait and see what happens, and if we gather any more intel on what we could expect to see, you guys will be the first ones to know.