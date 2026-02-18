“Nobody Is Safe” Says Karl Urban, Teasing Major Deaths in The Boys Season 5

Amazon Prime is all set to bring back the ultra-popular show, The Boys, with its final season 5, and fans are on their literal toes with each passing day. However, there is one major concern among fans, and everyone is worried about the fate of their favorite characters. Since this is the final season, it goes unsaid that a lot of characters will die, and a recent statement from Karl Urban has stirred up the fanbase with his recent statement saying, “Nobody is Safe” in The Boys Season 5, and here, let’s talk about all he had to say.

Did Karl Urban Tease Multiple Major Deaths in The Boys Season 5?

Image Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Karl Urban recently spoke to Variety, where he told fans that they should be prepared for a massive finale of the series with The Boys Season. He spoke to fans directly and said that every season has had moments, especially deaths that took everyone by surprise, and not the good kind.

Also Read: 10 Jensen Ackles Movies and TV Shows You Should Watch in 2026

However, with the The Boys Season 5, according to Urban, you will be taken aback since the very first episode of Season 5. He concluded his comment by saying that this time, no one is safe, and fans should be prepared for deaths in The Boys Season 5. In his statement, Karl Urban said-

“Every season, but particularly this season, from episode one, you’re like, oh wow,Nobody is safe. Fatalities right from the get-go. Let’s go! Last season! It’s all on!”

The Boys excels in giving us moments that might leave one wondering, “What Just Happened?” for a solid minute. The first teaser for The Boys Season 5 has made it quite clear that this time around, all of the protagonists we have seen so far in The Boys and Gen V will come together to stand against Homelander and tear down his tyranny.

With Karl Urban’s statement, it is pretty clear that it will all come down to a bloody battle. So, let’s wait for the 2-Episode premiere of The Boys Season 5 on April 8, 2026.