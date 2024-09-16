Bridgerton Season 4 Receives a Major Production Update

Based on Julia Quinn’s book series, Bridgerton is a historical drama series that premiered in 2020. Thanks to the gorgeous cast and characters, the series became a hit, especially amongst the female audience. The franchise has captivated old and new viewers with its vibrant environment and stunning outfits since the first episode. Until now, we have witnessed three beautifully visualized seasons featuring different sets of unforgettable characters.

The first season saw Daphne and Simon in the leading roles; Season 2 featured Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, while the third season had two leading couples. The third season made us believe that Francesca Bridgerton and John Stirling are the primary couple, but eventually, we realized that Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington always had a chemistry that we failed to notice before. Esteemed members of the Ton, it is with great joy that we inform you that Bridgerton Season 4 is officially in production! pic.twitter.com/GikCAlfeKo— Bridgerton (@bridgerton) September 16, 2024

Now, it’s time to roll up our sleeves and wait for Bridgerton Season 4, which has finally entered the production stage. Official sources have also confirmed that this time, the second son of Bridgerton, Benedict, will be seen at the forefront. We will also be introduced to a housemaid named Sophie Baek and get to witness a love story that may give us butterflies in the stomach.

Previously, we have witnessed high-profile love stories, but in the fourth season, things will be different. Benedict, an eligible bachelor of a royal family, falls in love with a housemaid, so it would be pretty exciting to see how the arrangements would be. Will they be able to fight for their love, or will they have to pay a hefty price for belonging to two different backgrounds?

We are already familiar with the actor portraying Benedict, as we have met him in the previous seasons. So, let’s get to know who will play the role of his love interest, Sophie Baek. Well, it’s Yerin Ha. As reported by Deadline, the actress has confirmed that she is all set to be a part of the brilliant franchise she has always admired. Well, to do justice to her Korean heritage, the creators changed the last name of the character from the books.

The upcoming season surely sounds interesting, but we’ll have to wait for the season to arrive to find out if it will meet the fandom’s expectations.