boAt Airdopes Alpha Launched In India Under Rs 1,000; Check out the Details!

Following the launch of boAt Immortal 150 TWS, the popular Indian brand has released its latest budget TWS, Airdopes Alpha, in India today. These earbuds are a steal as they are priced under Rs 1,000 and provide impressive features such as 35 hours of playback time and 50ms low latency. Continue reading to learn more about the boAt Airdopes Alpha.

boAt Airdopes Alpha: Specs and Features

The Airdopes Alpha TWS earbuds are housed in a plastic case with rounded edges. The earbuds have an open-fit design and are made of plastic with haptic-based touch controls. These earbuds boast 13mm bass boost dual drivers and are equipped with boAt’s Signature Sound technology, ensuring high-quality audio output.

The TWS also features a quad microphone array and the boAt ENx technology, which eliminates background noise and interruptions during calls. Moreover, when in Beast mode, the TWS can provide a low latency of up to 50ms, making it perfect for gaming.

The Airdopes Alpha boasts an impressive playback time of 35 hours, making it ideal for long listening sessions. It also supports boAt’s proprietary type-C ASAP Charge technology and features a 300mAh battery in the case. Additionally, each earbud comes with a 35mAh battery and can provide 120 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

The TWS supports Bluetooth 5.3 and IPX5 splash resistance for added convenience. Additionally, they feature boAt’s Instant Wake and Pair (IWP) technology, allowing for swift pairing within a range of 10 meters. The earbuds also support voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant, as well as in-ear detection.

Price and Availability

The Airdopes Alpha will retail at an introductory price of Rs 799. It will be made available from July 5 via the official boAt website and Flipkart.

Buy the boAt Airdopes Alpha via Flipkart