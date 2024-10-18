Blindfire Is a Lightless Twist on a Multiplayer Shooter: Early Access Launched

There’s no doubt that multiplayer shooters are slowly getting a bit stale but with Blindfire, things are about to go dark. In the Xbox Partner Preview 2024, we had our first glimpse at the upcoming FPS based on a unique mechanic. Blindfire, the new FPS, emphasizes trusting your instincts. Play in the dark, relying on equipment, abilities, and senses.

The signature game mode for the game is the Bodycount mode. Blindfire’s Bodycount mode offers both solo and team play, allowing you to dive in alone or with friends. Each player gets only one life per round in this five-round points battle.

The most direct way to win is consistent top finishes, but lurking in the shadows for easy kills won’t cut it. To maximize points, showcase your skills with headshots, multi-kills, first blood, and damage-free survival. Active engagement is key to success.

Blindfire Emphasizes the Sweet Sound of Violence

Lead Designer Matt Dunthorne describes the game as a fantastic concept. The game is all about trusting your sound senses, reflexes, and the ability to utilize your kit. He says: “The beautiful thing about the concept in my opinion is how pure the core idea is, there is no fluff or excess and it can be explained in a single sentence. It’s a pitch-black room, you have a gun, and so do your enemies… good luck!” Well, not just enemies, even allies positioning matters as you might end up shooting them in the dark as well.

To tackle the blindness, you must embrace the dark. Well, not exactly but you must trust your ears. And the creators have focused on sound design as a primary element, compensating for limited visuals. Dunthorne explains:

“We wanted to ensure players could be confident enough of an enemies’ location to risk taking a shot using audio alone.”

To keep things balanced, everyone will start with the same abilities and weapons. On reveal day, you can choose between the Mantis, a precise pistol, and the Abolition, a rapid-fire shotgun. This will rotate and developers have promised to keep things fair for everyone.

Blindfire is available in early access through the Xbox Game Preview program on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC today. So, if you want to have a shot in the dark, try Blindfire right now. What do you think about this uniquely deadly game? Let us know in the comments below.