Blackview Oscal PowerMax 3600 is the Ultimate Rugged Power Station You Should Get

With over 10 years of experience in smart rugged devices, Blackview has made the world’s first-ever rugged portable power station, the Oscal PowerMax 3600. Blackview is quite popular for making rugged devices and ships products in over 80 countries worldwide. So far, the company has made rugged phones with night vision (BV8800), rugged phones with thermal imaging (BV9800), rugged tablets (Active 8 Pro), and much more. And now, Blackview is stepping foot into the power station market with their ‘Oscal’ branded rugged power stations.

As for the PowerMax 3600 power station, it comes equipped with a large battery capacity, charges quickly, presents you with a multitude of ports, and offers a comfortable power backup experience, be it at home or outdoors. Not to mention, a strongly built shell that can withstand even severe bumps and drops. Here is everything you need to know about the Blackview Oscal PowerMax 3600 power station.

PowerMax 3600 Supports Battery Expansion up to 57,600Wh

The highlight feature of the Blackview Oscal PowerMax 3600 power station is that it’s extremely rugged and built to last. This power station is drop-proof, splash-proof, dust-proof, anti-UV, and comes with fire retardant as well. It can handle extreme temperatures going as high as 55°C and as low as -20°C.

Besides its rough-and-tough outbody, you can connect up to 15 battery packs with it. As a result, the battery capacity can be significantly expanded from merely 3,600Wh to a whopping 57,600Wh.

This means the power station can last for a month in case you need it. Along with that, Blackview has chosen EV-grade LiFePo4 batteries for the PowerMax 3600 power station that have an average lifespan of 25 years.

Talking about the charging time, the power station can be fully charged in just 1.2 hours, which is mind-blowing, as other power stations can take upwards of 1.5 hours. This power station charges pretty fast because it initially utilizes a maximum input wattage of 3,600W to quickly replenish the battery.

Not to forget, it can also deliver up to 3600W of high power to charge any device you want. So whether it’s your double-door refrigerator, air conditioner, CPAP machine, drill, or chainsaw, the Blackview Oscal PowerMax 3600 can handle almost everything.

Best of all, the Blackview power station features 14 output ports, more than the standard 10 ports found on other portable power stations. So multi-device charging won’t be an issue.

Furthermore, to deliver an uninterrupted power supply, Blackview has developed its solution for ultra-fast UPS switchover. Unlike other popular power stations that require 20ms to 30ms of UPS switchover time, the Blackview Oscal PowerMax 3600 has reduced the time to merely 5ms to 8ms, offering a sustained power supply.

There is also a convenient smart app to control the rugged power station from your smartphone remotely. So if you like the rugged build quality along with expanded battery capacity, fast charging, high-power delivery, and numerous other features, you can book Blackview Oscal PowerMax 3600 on Indiegogo for just $1,799 starting January 10th. Don’t forget, early backers have a chance to unlock exclusive gifts.