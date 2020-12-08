In October earlier this year, Google added the ability to let you hum to find songs on your mobile phone. The feature appears to have received massive user adoption and now, Billboard has collaborated with Google to release a list of the top hummed songs of 2020 in the United States.

Top 100 Hummed Songs of 2020

The first track on the list will not come as a surprise to anyone. It is, of course, the viral TikTok hit ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. The second one, however, is an absolute surprise, one that I’m proud of.

It is Rick Astley’s 1987 classic track ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’. If you are a netizen who keeps a close track of pop culture, you might be aware of how Rick Astley became an internet sensation after people across the world started a prank called ‘rickrolling‘ to trick others into watching the music video of this song.

Other songs that managed to find a spot in the Top 5 include Dance Monkey by Tones and I, I Hope by Gabby Barrett, and Believer by Imagine Dragons (as shown above). However, I’m honestly disappointed how Bilal Göregen’s legendary cat vibing meme song or at least the original version of the track ‘Loituma – Ievan Polkka’ didn’t make it to the list. You can take a look at the entire list of 100 songs in Billboard’s charts right here.

In case you’re wondering, you can use the Hum to Search feature from the Google app. Open the Google app on your phone, tap the mic icon, and say ‘What’s this song’ or tap the ‘Search a song’ button. You can also say “Hey Google, what’s this song?” and start humming to identify the song.