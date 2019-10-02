Facebook-owned Instagram is evolving to be the first choice as a social media platform for a lot of millennials and teens. The platform has over 1 billion monthly active users which has attracted a lot of businesses to establish their presence on Instagram. However, managing a business account or if you are one of those IG “influencers” who get thousands of messages every day, responding to everyone can be difficult. Well, not anymore, thanks to AutoResponder for IG.

As you might have guessed, the app lets you automate your Instagram DM (Direct Messages). This way, you can define what to send once a person sends you a message containing the particular keyword. Here, you are not limited to pre-defined messages and the app allows you to set custom responses.

If the message filter keywords are set efficiently, it will save the time of the sender and the receiver. The sender will not have to wait until the person comes online the next time in order to get the information he/she wanted and the person using AutoResponder will no longer have to copy-paste the same response everywhere.

You can also set the app to respond only to DMs sent by individual people or in a group or both. This would be helpful if you discuss your product or the topic you set as a keyword a lot in the group. You don’t want to appear like a bot, do you?

The app is available to download in the Google Play Store for free. However, there is a Pro version offered as an in-app purchase that unlocks more features like multiple replies in one rule, a welcome message for new chats, Tasker integration, and AI features from Dialogflow.com.

The best part is, you don’t even have to log in with your Instagram account in the app. Instead, the app does all its work by accessing the notifications. Cool, right? Check out the app from the link below and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments.

Download AutoRespnder for IG(Free)