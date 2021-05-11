Alongside Nvidia’s announcement of new RTX 3050 and RTX 3050Ti laptop GPUs, Asus has announced the new Zephyrus M16 and Zephyrus S17 gaming laptops powered by the latest RTX 30 series GPUs. Both the laptops pack in 11th-gen Intel processors along with high-end specifcations.

Asus Zephyrus S17

The Zephyrus S17 is the higher-end option of the two laptops. It comes in a quintessentially ‘Zephyrus-like’ design, and has a rising keyboard that helps with air-flow and cooling.

As the name suggests, the laptop packs in a 17-inch display that’s available in two configurations — a QHD DDS panel with 165Hz refresh rate and a UHD panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the laptop comes with either an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11800H or Intel Core i9-11900H processor paired with up to 48GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM. You also get up to 2TB SSD for storage, and GPU options ranging from RTX 3060 (with 6GB VRAM) to RTX 3080 (with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM).

Asus Zephyrus M16

For those looking for a smaller gaming laptop, the Zephyrus M16 brings a 16-inch display in a 15-inch form factor, with thin bezels. The Zephyrus M16’s 16-inch screen is a WQHD, IPS-level panel with 165Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

Under the hood, the laptop comes with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i9-11900H processor paired with up to 48GB DDR4 RAM. You also get up to 2TB SSD for storage, and an RTX 3070 GPU.

Zephyrus M16 and Zephyrus S17 Price and Availability

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability details for the ROG Zephyrus S17 and Zephyrus M16, but we will update this article when we learn more.