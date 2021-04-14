It seems like Asus is on a laptop launching spree in India. Right after unveiling the new ZenBook and Vivobook lineups recently, Asus has expanded its ZenBook Duo lineup with the launch of two new dual-screen laptops in India today. Dubbed the ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, both the devices come with Intel processors, NanoEdge Display, and a secondary display.

Before talking about the prices and availability details, let us take a look at the key specs and functionality of the two ZenBook laptops.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15

Starting with the higher-end ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, the laptop comes with a primary 15-inch 4K OLED display with HDR. It supports a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and is also PANTONE certified for producing accurate colors.

There is also a secondary 14.1-inch touch-enabled screen that automatically lifts to a 9.5-degree angle for better viewing. Asus calls it the ScreenPad Plus and it comes with an integrated ScreenXpert 2 software. The software enables users to perform various functions in apps such as Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and After Effects. Moreover, Asus says that more apps will support ScreenXpert in the coming days.

Under the hood, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 packs up to the 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD. It also includes the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU to drive graphics performance.

On the I/O front, the laptop features a pair of Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, one USB-A port, a 2.1 HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with Harmon Kardon-backed speakers for immersive audio performance.

In addition, there is support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 for improved connectivity. Furthermore, there is a 92Wh battery inside and the device weighs 2.34kgs. So, as you can imagine, the device is not very portable.

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED comes in a Celestial Blue color scheme and reflective edges.

Asus ZenBook Duo 14

Coming to the lower-end ZenBook Duo 14, the device comes with an inferior 14-inch LED display with 1920 x 1080p resolution and 100% sRGB coverage. It goes up to 400 nits of brightness and has a 93% screen-to-body ratio. The panel is also PANTONE validated for professional-grade color accuracy.

Apart from the primary display, there is also the 12.65-inch ScreenPad Plus that has a 1920 x 515p resolution, stylus support, and all the other ScreenXpert 2 features we talked about above.

As for the internals, the ZenBook Duo 14 is Intel Evo verified and features up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 1156G7 CPU, along with the Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. It includes up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage.

Moreover, there is a 70Wh battery inside, which the company says can deliver up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. In terms of connectivity, the device includes 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, one 3.2 second-gen USB-A port, a 1.4 HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, there is support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price and availability of the latest ZenBook Duo devices, the lower-end ZenBook Duo 14 starts at Rs 99,990 in India. The higher-end ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED starts from Rs 2,39,990.

The ZenBook Duo 14 is currently available to buy on Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline retail stores. The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, however, will be available to buy from mid-May.