Asus Launches New ZenBook 14 OLED, VivoBook Series, and More in India

Asus has introduced a slew of consumer laptops in India. There’s the new high-end ZenBook 14 OLED, the VivoBook Go laptops, and a few under the VivoBook series. Have a look at the details regarding the new Asus laptops below.

Asus ZenBook 14 OLED: Specs and Features

The new ZenBook 14 OLED has an aluminum chassis and comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR support. There’s a non-OLED version too with a 2.5K screen resolution.

It packs up to AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU along with the AMD Radeon graphics. The laptop is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of storage. There’s a 1080p 3DNR camera and support for a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

It has a 75Wh battery with 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include two USB Type-C 3.2 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. The ZenBook 14 OLED also supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.0, a backlit chiclet keyboard, NumberPad, and Office Home and Student 2021 subscription.

Asus VivoBook Go Series: Specs and Features

The new VivoBook lineup consists of the VivoBook Go 14 and the Go 15 (both OLED and non-OLED versions).

The VivoBook Go 15 has a 15.6-inch OLED display with a Full HD resolution, up to 600 nits of brightness, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It comes with up to AMD Ryzen 5 7520U chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Both the OLED and non-OLED models come with a US MIL-STD 810H durability and a 180-degree hinge. There’s support for up to 50Wh battery, a 720p camera, and a backlit chiclet keyboard. The connectivity options include USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

VivoBook Go 15

The VivoBook Go 14 has a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with 250 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties. It can have up to AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16GB of LLPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, a 42Wh battery with 45W fast charging, and a 720p web camera with a privacy shutter. The port options include USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm audio jack, and DC-in. You also get a backlit chiclet keyboard.

Asus VivoBook Series: Specs and Features

Asus has introduced the new VivoBook 16, which has a WUXGA anti-glare display with 300 nits of brightness, up to AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. You get a 42Wh battery with 45W fast charging, a 720p camera, a fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with audio by SonicMasters, and more. It supports connectivity options like a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), two USB 3.2 Gen 1, a USB 2.0, a Micro HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

Asus VivoBook 16

The VivoBook 15X OLED gets a 15.6-inch Full HD HDR OLED display, up to AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU, 16GB, and up to 1TB of storage. There’s a 50Wh battery with 65W fast charging, an HD camera, a backlit chiclet keyboard with Num keys, a fingerprint scanner, and more. There’s support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), two USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The company has also introduced the Vivobook 14 OLED, 15 OLED, and the Vivobook S 14 Flip 2-in-1 laptop too.

Price and Availability

The Asus ZenBook 14 OLED starts at Rs 89,900 and the non-OLED one has a starting price of Rs 84,900. The VivoBook Go 14 starts at Rs 42,990 and the VivoBook Go 15 OLED at Rs 50,990.

As for the VivoBook 16, it starts at Rs 55,990, while the VivoBook 15X OLED has a starting price of Rs 66,990. The Vivobook S 14 Flip starts at Rs 66,990 and the VivoBook 14 and 15 retail at a starting price of Rs 67,990 and Rs 65,990, respectively.

These new Asus laptops will be available via Asus’ e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, popular retail stores, and even the Asus Exclusive Stores/ROG Stores.