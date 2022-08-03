Asus Launches Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook 15 Touch, and Vivobook S14 Flip in India

After launching new productivity and gaming laptops in India, Asus is now catering to the creatives with the launch of three new touch-focused laptops in the country. Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook 15 Touch, and Vivobook S14 Flip have made their debut in India today with the latest 12th-Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen CPUs, stunning displays, fast-charging, and more. Let’s look at all the details:

Asus Expands Vivobook, Zenbook Lineup in India

Zenbook 14 Flip OLED

Starting with the most premium offering, Zenbook 14 Flip boasts a 2-in-1 convertible design (aluminum body) and a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge. You get a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel supports a 4-sided NanoEdge design, a 2880 x 1800-pixel resolution,16:10 aspect ratio, and 550 nits of peak brightness. Well, we are not done. This panel supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, has Pantone validation, and supports stylus input (included in box), so it’s the perfect machine for artists and other creatives.

Under the hood, the Zenbook 14 Flip is powered by up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. This is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 (4800MHz) RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. You also get a 63Wh battery unit and 100W fast-charging support onboard. This laptop already has a Ryzen variant, which launched in India earlier this year.

This laptop also includes all the necessary ports and connectivity options. You get 2x Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.0b, microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Also, included in the box is a RJ45 dongle, so you can use wired internet for faster speeds. It also includes a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, Numpad 2.0 on the trackpad, and other cool features.

Moreover, weighing just 1.4kgs and having a 15.9mm thickness, Asus claims that Zenbook 14 Flip is one of the thinnest convertible laptops with an OLED display in the market. This laptop comes in a single Pine Grey color variant.

Vivobook 15 Touch

In a recent YouTube video, we named Vivobook 14 with the latest 12th-Gen Intel chips as one of the best laptops under Rs 50,000 in India, but it looks like we have a new contendor in town. Vivobook 15 Touch includes a 15.6-inch Full-HD touchscreen. Under the hood, it comes with up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor, Intel Iris Xe GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 512GB PCIe 4 SSD.

This laptop comes with a smaller 42Wh battery and 65W fast-charging, which is okay. You also have all the essential connectivity options, including 1x USB Type-C port, 1x USB-A 3.2 port, 1x USB 2.0 port, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s Wi-Fi 6 support as well.

Moreover, Vivobook 15 (X1502) includes a fingerprint sensor, a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter, and runs Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. It comes in two colorways, namely Quiet Blue and Transparent Silver.

Vivobook S14 Flip

Finally, the Vivobook S14 Flip also features a 14-inch display, like the Zenbook 14 Flip, but it comes with various downgrades. This display only supports up to 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution (WUXGA) and 300 nits of peak brightness. This is a 16:10 panel and not OLED.

Under the hood, this laptop comes equipped with either the 12th-Gen Intel Core i5-12500H or the AMD Ryzen 5-5600H processor. This is coupled with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 24GB) and 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD storage (expandable up to 2TB). You also have a USB Type-C/ Thunderbolt 4 port, 1x USB-A 3.2 port, 1x USB-A 2.0 port, HDMI 2.0a, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moreover, the Vivobook S14 Flip includes a 50Wh battery with 90W fast-charging support. There’s also a fingerprint sensor baked into the power button, backlit keyboard, Full-HD webcam with privacy shutter, NumPad 2.0 on the trackpad, stereo speakers with Harmon-Kardon branding, and more.

Asus Vivobook S14 comes in two colorways, namely Cool Silver and Quiet Blue.

Price and Availability

As for the pricing, the cheapest of the lot is the Asus Vivobook 15 Touch, which starts at Rs 49,990 in India. The Vivobook S14 Flip costs Rs 66,990 and upwards, whereas the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED starts at Rs 99,990 in the country. You can buy these creator-centric laptops from the Asus online store, Amazon India, and major offline retailers.