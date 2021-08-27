Asus is back with the Season 3 of ROG Academy and will continue to focus on the free-to-play first-person shooter (FPS) game Valorant. Registrations for the third season are now open and will close on September 2.

Asus ROG Academy Season 3 with Valorant

In case you are out of the loop, ROG Academy is a program divided into four sessions to help train aspiring esports players. The current season is designed in partnership with AFK Gaming. Shortlisted players will go through a selection process where 6 players will get selected.

Selected players will get Rs. 15,000 monthly stipend during the 3-month training. Moreover, the team is rewarded Rs. 1,00,000 after completing the training. Players will also represent the brand for additional three months while participating in tournaments after successful completion of the training program.

Asus will provide resources and mentorship from veterans in the esports scene to selected candidates. The company will also offer tournament-ready gaming equipment to all participants as part of the training program.

“After two successful seasons, we are elated to announce the third edition of our quarterly eSports virtual boot camp, ROG Academy. The last two seasons gave us deep insight of the gaming ecosystem enabling us to unlock the true potential of the industry, while creating high decibel engagement amongst the enthusiasts. Albeit thriving, this sector is still nascent and Season 3 will boost the immense growth potential that eSports has shown over a period,” said Asus India’s Business Head Arnold Su.

If you are interested and are aged 16 or above, you can apply for ROG Academy by filling this form. It’s worth noting that gamers between the ages of 16 and 18 should provide a consent letter from parents to participate in the program.