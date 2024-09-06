Astro Bot Is Already the Highest-Rated Standalone Game of 2024

As everyone awaited news on Astro Bot, it came pouring in with a very positive twist. As we found in our Astro Bot review, Team ASOBI has crafted a masterpiece that is being exceptionally celebrated by both critics and fans alike. However, there is more. The game has managed to extend its accolades by already becoming the highest-rated standalone game of 2024! Keep reading to learn more about how Team ASOBI achieved this tremendous feat.

Captured In-game on PS5

As the reviews for the game started to come one by one, Astro Bot debuted with a 93 score and further upped by one point to sit at the top with a 94 score on Metacritic. Furthermore, the game also received a 95 score on OpenCritic, making it the highest-rated standalone game of this year.

In comparison, Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth previously held the record with a 92 score on Metacritic and 93 on OpenCritic, respectively. Furthermore, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree still has the highest score of 95 on Metacritic, but it technically counts as a DLC. Therefore, Astro Bot can comfortably sit on the throne as the best-rated standalone game of 2024.

The newest 3D action platforming game deserves all the love and accolades. This is truly a monumental moment for Team ASOBI and Sony. Now, let’s wait and see if any of the upcoming game releases of 2024 can challenge and dethrone Astro Bot.

That said, have you started playing Astro Bot by getting a copy? Let us know in the comments below.