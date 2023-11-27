Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Is Free to Claim on Ubisoft Store; Get it Now!

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are all about offers and deals, and well, Ubisoft is celebrating it by offering one of its well-known Assassin’s Creed games — Assassin’s Creed Syndicate — for free. One of the major Ubisoft titles, AC Syndicate, introduces many firsts to our beloved series. So, if you’ve never picked it up, now is the best time to get it.

Ubisoft first shared the news of the game being free-to-claim on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. The game is free to claim for a limited time starting November 27, 2023 until December 6, 2023. To claim it, users need to use their Ubisoft Store account. Celebrate Cyber Week with a free copy of #AssassinsCreed Syndicate on PC!

Visit the Ubisoft Store to redeem your copy before the promotion ends December 6.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is the ninth major title in the long-running action-adventure series that is Assassin’s Creed. The game featured two protagonists, which was a series first. It featured Jacob and Evie Frye, two siblings who tried to thwart the Templar influence from Victorian London.

The game featured a beautifully recreated London, a new traversal system, gang borough fights, and the familiar stealth-based gameplay.

This is not the first time the game has gone free-to-claim. A few years back, Ubisoft offered the game for free on the Ubisoft Store. And they repeat it once again this year. It makes sense, as the game has been one of the most underrated launches in the series. Part of the reason can be the rocky launch of the predecessor, Assassin’s Creed Unity.

How to Claim Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for Free

To claim the game, follow these steps below:

Click here to head over to the Ubisoft Store.

Click on the top-right and log into your Ubisoft account. If you don’t have an account, create one on the same page.

Once logged in, scroll to the “giveaway” banner and click on “Get It Now” to claim the game. If you have the game in your account, you won’t receive an additional copy.

So, are you excited to try out the title if you’ve never played it previously? If you have, what is your opinion on the game? Let us know in the comments below. Recently, we reviewed the newest entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, where we praised its nostalgic gameplay.