Arlo, a popular camera brand in America, has announced its latest home security camera. Named Pro 3, the camera comes with a whole bunch of useful features to set it apart from other competitive brands.

One of the key highlights of Arlo Pro 3 is indeed the resolution of the camera. It can capture HDR videos in 2K resolution, which is an upgrade when compared to the brand’s own Pro 2 which could record in 1080p.

Also, it has a “color night vision” that essentially allows you to differentiate colors even in the darkest of the nights. Having the ability to differentiate colors in the night is indeed a remarkable feature when compared to the competitive offerings in the market.

Apart from these two major changes, the camera has a 160-degree field of view, a step up from the 130-degree field of view from its predecessor. The camera also comes with full-duplex mics that allow conversations with people through the camera even more seamlessly.

Upon detecting motion, the camera will tilt, pan, and zoom in on the subject automatically. Sounds cool, right? This will allow the camera to capture more details about the subject regardless of the position.

In case you’re wondering, the Arlo Pro 3 is IP65 weather-resistant. You probably don’t have to worry about the unpredictable weather conditions with this one. Also, the cameras are wireless and will last up to six months before needing another recharge.

The camera is up for sale on Arlo.com and Best Buy. The complete package of the Arlo 3 comes with a Smart Hub, two cameras and costs $499. Arlo is also offering a three-month trial for its Arlo Smart service when you buy the Arlo 3.

So, what do you think of Arlo 3? Let us know in the comments.