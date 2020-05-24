We have been hearing rumours of Apple releasing an AR glass for a long time now. Till now there is no official confirmation of the Apple glasses from the Cupertino-based tech giant. However, a new tip from recently turned Apple leaker, Jon Prosser, suggests that Apple might even release a special “Steve Jobs Heritage Edition” AR glass.

The tipster told Cult of Mac recently that the iPhone-makers are working on a special pair of AR glass that will match the iconic Lennon-glass-like specs that Steve Jobs rocked back in the days. According to Prosser, these AR glasses will retail for a pretty hefty price, much like the $10,000 special edition gold Apple Watch.

Prosser, in a recent podcast interview, said, “They [Apple] are also working on a prototype, a Steve Jobs Heritage Edition. It’s “similar to how we had an Apple Watch Edition, like that ridiculous $10,000 gold one when it first came out,”.

When asked further about the information, the leaker said that the “Steve Jobs Heritage Edition” AR glass will, of course, be a special edition. However, Prosser could not confirm whether the company will use any precious metal to manufacture the glass or not.

Apple is reportedly working on a new UI, called the Starboard, for the AR glasses. This will rely on gestures on the side of the frames or in front of them. The company is even working on air-based gestures for the AR glass.