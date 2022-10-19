Next-Gen Apple TV 4k Comes with A15 Chipset and USB-C-Enabled Remote

Apple has refreshed its Apple TV 4K streaming box, which now comes with the A15 Bionic chipset, HDR10+, and more features, along with a relatively affordable price. The new Apple TV 4K also has support for a new remote with a USB Type-C port.

Apple TV 4K 2022: Specs and Features

The new Apple TV supports 4K, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision for rich visuals. And there’s support for Dolby Atmos, 5.1, and 7.1 audio for a surround sound experience. The A15 Bionic chipset offers up to 50% faster CPU and 30% improved GPU performance than the predecessor Apple TV 4K launched last year.

The new Siri remote control comes with support for a USB Type-C port for charging, which is an interesting move. For those who don’t know, Apple has also included USB-C in its 10th-Gen iPad, thus, moving in the direction of enabling more of its products with the standard. With the EU making USB-C a universal standard, maybe, the iPhones in the future could soon start getting them! The remote also comes with a touch-enabled clickpad.

There’s support for the Apple TV app and Apple TV+ for access to a plethora of movies and shows. Other platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, ESPN, and more are also supported. The Apple TV 4K offers seamless integration with other Apple products and gets access to Apple apps like Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+. tvOS 16, which will release this fall, will bring improvements to Siri (such as the ability to control the Apple TV with voice), audio-sharing via AirPods, iCloud Shared Photo Library, SharePlay, and more.

Apple TV 4K also acts as a Smart Home Hub for pairing with smart home devices like HomeKit cameras, lights, shades, and more. It also supports Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard. Additional details include Bluetooth version 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, compatibility with HD and UHD TVs with HDMI, and more.

Price and Availability

The new Apple TV 4K comes in two variants. The 64GB with only Wi-Fi is priced at Rs 14,900 and the 128GB variant with both Wi-Fi and Ethernet (offers Gigabit Ethernet and Thread mesh networking protocol) retails at Rs 18,900. To recall, the 2021 Apple TV 4K was priced at Rs 19,900.

It’s now available for pre-order and will be available, starting November 4.