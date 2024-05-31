Apple Is Finally Ready to Revamp the Settings App on iPhones and Macs: Report

The upcoming iOS 18 promises to be the biggest upgrade in the iPhone’s history, focusing on AI integration and extensive customization options. We all know iOS 18 is expected to offer a more customizable Home Screen experience, allowing users to ditch the ancient standard grid that existed since 2007. Also, users can change the color of app icons.

Now, Mark Gurman recently hinted at the changes coming to the Settings app in iOS 18 and the System Settings app in macOS 15. Well, this isn’t strictly related to AI. That said, we’re likely to see AI being used to intelligently surface, search, or configure settings. A lot of people using macOS 15 and iOS 18 keep mentioning the revamp to Settings. Obviously not a huge deal, but it’s getting a new UI with a reorganized, cleaner layout that’s more simple to navigate. It also has much improved search. There are also updates to Control Center.— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 31, 2024

According to Gurman, iOS 18 will arrive with a revamped Settings app with a reorganized and cleaner layout that’s easy to navigate. If you have been using an iPhone for a long time, you would surely agree that this is something that iOS Settings really needs. The same changes apply to the System Settings app on Macs.

Besides the revamped Settings app, iOS 18 and macOS 15 may also bring some worthy upgrades to the Control Center. We all have been badly waiting for Apple to renovate the “old-looking” Control Center, giving it a fresh look and feel, along with redesigned icons. It seems Apple has finally heard its superfans.

While it isn’t a huge change, it’s definitely much-needed. If this turns out to be legit, iPhone users will surely appreciate this welcoming change. Of course, this also means we have to be ready to learn a few settings shortcuts in iOS 18. It would be fun doing that, what do you think?