This Is When Apple’s First Retail Store Opens up in Mumbai… and in Delhi!

Apple recently confirmed the launch of its first retail store in India, which will set up shop in Mumbai. We now have a date for the launch and guess what! Another store is also opening up in Delhi. Here’s when this will happen.

Apple Retail Stores Coming to India in a Few Days

Apple has revealed that its Apple BKC store will open doors for you on April 18 at 11 am. The store is situated in Jio World Drive Mall, Bandra Kurla Complex. The company has already showcased the store’s logo, which is inspired by some ‘Mumbai things‘ like the Kaali Peeli Taxi art.

For the launch of its first store, there’s a special ‘Today at Apple‘ series, Mumbai Rising. These sessions, which go on for the entire summer, will include hands-on activities with Apple’s products and services.

The interesting part is that right after this, Apple will open up its second retail store, in the National Capital. The Apple Saket store will launch on April 20 at Select CITYWALK District Centre, Saket, New Delhi. Its logo takes inspiration from “Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past.“

To keep the excitement up and about, Apple has also introduced special wallpapers and a dedicated playlist. Both these stores will offer services like Apple trade-in for credits, consultation with specialists for easy purchasing decisions, Apple Store gift cards, and the ability to shop online and pick up offline, among other perks.

Apple’s move to open two stores in India in a row will help it set up a strong foot in the Indian market, which is one of its key markets. Apple states, “These new retail locations mark a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers.“

It remains to be seen how the Apple retail stores sort things out for us. This shall be found out once the stores launch in a few days. Are you excited about the Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Know more about Apple Saket and Apple BKC stores!