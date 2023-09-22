Apple Releases iOS 17.0.1 Update Days After Releasing iOS 17

Apple just made iOS 17 official for all and a few days later, released the iOS 17.0.1 update. It has also started rolling out the iPadOS 17.0.1 update alongside. This primarily involves security patches for some security flaws. Have a look at the details.

iOS 17.01 Released: What’s New?

The new iOS 17.0.1 update includes fixes for three security flaws, which have been available active. Firstly, it introduces a fix for a malicious app, which can bypass signature validation. Then, there’s the Kernel issue, which can allow “A local attacker may be able to elevate their privileges.”

Lastly, Apple has released a fix for a WebKit issue, which could lead to arbitrary code execution when web content is processed. The Cupertino tech giant hasn’t properly discussed the security vulnerabilities but since a fix is not out, it is best advised that you download it. You can check out more details here.

The iOS 17.0.1 update is available for the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 series, and the iPhone 15 series.

Besides this, no new feature has been introduced with iOS 17.0.1 given that the iOS 17 update was just released. For those who don’t know, it brings features like NameDrop, a Notes app, new updates for iMessage, Contact Posters, and several new changes, including, privacy-focused features too. You can have a look at the best iOS 17 features for a better idea.

You can download the new iOS 17.01 update by heading to Settings -> General -> Software Update and get the new update. This is also the process you need to follow to download iOS 17 if haven’t yet updated. Check out more on this here! So, have you got the new iOS 17.0.1 update? Let us know in the comments below.