Apple Pushes out What Is Likely the Final iOS 26 Beta

Apple has released iOS 26 developer beta 8, but this could be the final developer build before the stable release of iOS 26. Ahead of the iPhone event, we may finally see iOS 26 rolling out for everyone.

Similar to the developer beta 7, the latest update brings minor changes to apps and further improves the Liquid Glass design with better performance and animations. This latest update feels a lot better for everyday use, especially when you compare it to the second iOS 26 beta.

Image Credit: Apple

This also means that Apple could be ending developer betas for iOS 26 and perhaps, focusing on the release candidate. If we examine past iOS updates from 13 to 18, all of them have had 8 developer betas before the stable release. So, Apple could follow the same trend this year too.

Apple usually drops the stable version of iOS a few days after the iPhone launch event. This year, the event is rumored for September 9, with pre-orders starting September 12. So, we can expect Apple to release iOS 26 for everyone somewhere between September 12 and 19.

We may still see another public beta release before the launch, though. Apple could also push a surprise developer beta if the company needs to do further testing with Liquid Glass before the event. Whatever the case may be, we will update you with the latest releases.