iPhone 17 Launch Event Date Accidentally Revealed by Apple Itself

Apple accidentally posted the invite for its September 9 iPhone 17 launch event on the Apple TV app, before quickly removing the page. The invite, which was spotted by AppleLeaker, shared a post on X, showing a blurry screenshot of the event on Apple TV. As you can tell from the banner image for the September 9 event, it shows an Apple logo with bright purple rays shining from the back.

“The design is reminiscent of the OG MacBook Air wallpaper, likely a hint towards the new iPhone 17 Air,” said AppleLeaker in his post. This could be true since it will be the first time, we will see an “Air” model in the lineup. So, Apple might want to give the new model as much spotlight as possible in its event.

The “accident” could also be intentional as a way to tease the upcoming launch. The Cupertino giant typically sends out invites for its iPhone launch event in the last week of August, but this was earlier than usual which could be the reason why it was taken down.

That being said, we are only a few weeks away from the launch of Apple’s next iPhone lineup. After the launch of the Pixel 10 series, I can’t wait to see what Apple has in store for us.