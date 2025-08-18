Home > News > iPhone 17e Leak Hints at Flagship Features Coming to Apple’s Budget Phone

iPhone 17e Leak Hints at Flagship Features Coming to Apple’s Budget Phone

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
iPhone 16e held in hand showing of the design from the back 2
In Short
  • The latest iPhone 17e leak suggests the device could come with a Dynamic Island and the latest A19 processor.
  • The device may bring a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, the same as the iPhone 16.
  • The budget iPhone is also expected to come with similar camera specs as the 16e, including a 12 MP selfie shooter and a 48 MP rear camera.

We are still weeks away from the launch of the iPhone 17 series, yet there are already leaks about Apple’s next budget iPhone, which is said to feature the Dynamic Island along with the powerful A19 processor.

This information comes from well-known tipster, Digital Chat Station (DCS), who shared the details on Weibo. Going by the leak, the iPhone 17e will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with the same 60 Hz panel as seen on the iPhone 16. DCS also suggests that the phone will have a “smart island design,” which means that the iPhone 17e could come with a Dynamic Island.

Also Read: Apple Could Break Tradition by Skipping iPhone 18 Next Year, But There’s a Surprise in Store!
iPhone 16e held in hand showing of the design from the back
Image Credit: Beebom

However, since we translated the post from Chinese to English, there may be some translation error. The upcoming budget iPhone will follow the tradition of featuring Apple’s latest chipset. In this case, it will be the A19 processor. However, it could be a binned version of the chip, as we have seen previously on the iPhone 16e (review).

Other specs appear similar to the 16e, featuring a 12 MP selfie camera with a 3D sensor for Face ID, and a 48 MP rear lens. However, DCS did not mention a secondary lens for the back camera, so we might not see an ultrawide lens in the 17e next year either. On the software side, the device is expected to come with iOS 26 with support for Apple Intelligence.

We are expecting the device to launch for a similar $599 price point as the 16e. However, since the 17 series is expected to get a $50 price hike, the iPhone 17e could follow suit. That said, the device is still months away, with its launch expected in the first half of 2026.

Related Articles
iPhone 17 Pro Camera Leak Points to a Major Telephoto Upgrade
Anshuman Jain Aug 18, 2025
Apple is Bringing Back Blood Oxygen Monitoring to Apple Watches Today
Anshuman Jain Aug 14, 2025
iPhone 17 Pro Leak Reveals Sleek All-Aluminum Chassis
Anshuman Jain Aug 14, 2025
The Slim iPhone 17 Air Could Trade GPU Power for Better Thermals
Anshuman Jain Aug 12, 2025
#Tags
#Apple

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...