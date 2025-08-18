iPhone 17e Leak Hints at Flagship Features Coming to Apple’s Budget Phone

We are still weeks away from the launch of the iPhone 17 series, yet there are already leaks about Apple’s next budget iPhone, which is said to feature the Dynamic Island along with the powerful A19 processor.

This information comes from well-known tipster, Digital Chat Station (DCS), who shared the details on Weibo. Going by the leak, the iPhone 17e will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with the same 60 Hz panel as seen on the iPhone 16. DCS also suggests that the phone will have a “smart island design,” which means that the iPhone 17e could come with a Dynamic Island.

However, since we translated the post from Chinese to English, there may be some translation error. The upcoming budget iPhone will follow the tradition of featuring Apple’s latest chipset. In this case, it will be the A19 processor. However, it could be a binned version of the chip, as we have seen previously on the iPhone 16e (review).

Other specs appear similar to the 16e, featuring a 12 MP selfie camera with a 3D sensor for Face ID, and a 48 MP rear lens. However, DCS did not mention a secondary lens for the back camera, so we might not see an ultrawide lens in the 17e next year either. On the software side, the device is expected to come with iOS 26 with support for Apple Intelligence.

We are expecting the device to launch for a similar $599 price point as the 16e. However, since the 17 series is expected to get a $50 price hike, the iPhone 17e could follow suit. That said, the device is still months away, with its launch expected in the first half of 2026.