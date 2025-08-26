Elon Musk Sues Apple and OpenAI for Allegedly Favoring ChatGPT

Elon Musk’s xAI firm has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI in Texas. Musk-led xAI has accused Apple and OpenAI are collaborating to stifle competition in the AI industry. The lawsuit further says that both Apple and the ChatGPT maker, OpenAI, are engaging in monopolistic practices by deeply integrating ChatGPT into Apple’s iPhones.

This gives undue advantage to ChatGPT in the market, overshadowing apps like xAI’s Grok. The lawsuit mentions that Apple and OpenAI have “locked up markets to maintain their monopolies and prevent innovators like X and xAI from competing.”

In addition, the lawsuit argues that Apple excludes xAI’s Grok from App Store’s featured sections such as “Must-Have Apps.” The lawsuit alleges, “If not for its exclusive deal with OpenAI, Apple would have no reason to refrain from more prominently featuring the X app and the Grok app in its App Store.”

Musk also wrote on X, “A million reviews with 4.9 average for @Grok and still Apple refuses to mention Grok on any lists.” Just recently, Musk accused Apple of favoring OpenAI and called for immediate legal action. Now, with this lawsuit, Musk is seeking billions of dollars in damages and urging the court to stop this anticompetitive partnership.

Responding to the lawsuit, an OpenAI spokesperson said, “This latest filing is consistent with Mr. Musk’s ongoing pattern of harassment.” On the other hand, Apple has not yet responded, but previously the Cupertino giant said that “the App Store is designed to be fair and free of bias.”