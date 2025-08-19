Apple Drops iOS 26 Developer Beta 7 with Adaptive Power Mode and Bug Fixes

Apple has dropped the iOS 26 developer beta 7, and it brings a new Adaptive Power mode along with redesigned blood oxygen tracking and minor bug fixes.

Unlike previous iOS developer betas, this new update does not bring major changes. Instead, it adds minor improvements like the new Adaptive Power mode, which can help extend your iPhone’s battery life by making performance adjustments. Among other things, it can lower screen brightness, let certain tasks take longer, and enable Low Power mode when the battery reaches 20%.

You will also see a new toggle for Adaptive Power Notifications. This allows you to select whether you want to receive push notifications when the Adaptive Power mode is activated. Both options are available via Settings > Battery > Power Mode.

Even though iOS 26 will be available for iPhones 11 and above, the Adaptive Power mode will only come to the following devices:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Besides that, iOS 26 developer beta 7 brings redesigned Blood Oxygen tracking for the Apple Watch Series 9, 10, and Watch Ultra 2. The update also fixes a bug with darker screenshots. Alongside the developer beta 7, Apple has also released iOS 26 public beta 4.