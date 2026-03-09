Apple Is Preparing to End This Year with Its Most “Ultra” Products Yet

Apple is reportedly working on three of its most high-end devices that it is planning to launch before the end of 2026. These products include a touchscreen MacBook Ultra, an almost $2000 foldable iPhone, and more premium AirPods Pro that will feature a built-in camera! Yes, the last one is quite interesting, and it might be dubbed as AirPods Ultra.

Apple is developing its most premium MacBook Ultra with a touchscreen

Right after the release of MacBook Neo, Apple is now focusing on its next lineup of “Ultra” devices, according to the report by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. Starting with the touchscreen MacBook Ultra, which will boast an OLED screen and a bump in price. We have covered rumored stories about it in the past, and it is slated to launch sometime this fall.

Then there’s the upcoming foldable iPhone, which is one of the most anticipated phones of 2026. Gurman suggests this iPhone might pick up the “Ultra” moniker. The foldable iPhone rumored to come with a 5.3-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch folded screen. The phone will be powered by Apple’s next A20 processor, and coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and the new C2 5G modem. It will be priced around $2000 and expected to launch sometime in September.

Image Credit: Beebom

The most intriguing device is the next-gen AirPods. These are rumored to include cameras to provide a visual context for Gemini-powered Siri. This will allow you to ask questions to the AI, like how you can do with Meta Ray Ban glasses. These should also come out sometime later this year.

While we do now know if all of these products will carry the Ultra moniker, they will certainly come with a premium price tag to justify it. So, what are your thoughts on the upcoming products? Which one are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.