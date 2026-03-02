Apple’s New iPad Air M4 Is Here, And It Has a Massive 12GB RAM Surprise

At its “Big Week” March event, Apple has just launched the new iPad Air with the M4 chipset upgrade, and minor under-the-hood improvements. The Cupertino Giant also launched iPhone 17e, the much-anticipated successor to last year’s iPhone 16e. The phone still features a notch-style 60Hz display, with a new A19 processor, MagSafe support, faster wireless charging, Ceramic Shield 2 glass protection and upgraded base storage. Here’s everything new in the iPad Air, along with its pricing and availability.

iPad Air M4 Is More Powerful and Efficient Than Ever

The biggest upgrade with the iPad Air is the M4 processor. This is Apple’s last year’s flagship chipset, but the Air models are typically a generation behind the iPad Pro lineup. The M4 chipset delivers up to 20-25% better multi-core performance, brings improved ray tracing, and higher 120GB/s memory bandwidth compared to the M3 chipset.

Image Credit: Apple

It also offers better Neural Engine performance; however, the difference is barely noticeable in real-world performance. Apple has also included the N1 chipset for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as the C1X modem in the cellular variant for 5G connectivity. The new iPad Air M4 also supports Wi-Fi 7, a larger 12GB RAM unified memory over 8GB. Apart from these, the rest of the specifications remain completely identical to the last generation.

Image Credit: Apple

It still comes with Liquid Retina Display, 500 nits brightness, with anti-reflective coating. The design remains unchanged with a Touch ID sensor at the top. Moreover, the battery capacity is also identical with Apple claiming, “Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching video”. The same goes for the cameras with a 12MP sensor at the back, and the front.

iPad Air M4: Pricing and Availability

The new iPad Air M4 is available in the same color options: Space Grey, Starlight, Blue, and Purple. In terms of price, the 11-inch iPad Air with 128 GB storage starts at $599 for the Wi-Fi only option, while the 13-inch variant is available at $799.

The Wi-Fi + Cellular option bumps the price to $749 for the of the 11-inch 128 GB storage, and $949 for the base 13-inch model. This along with the newly launched iPhone 17e, the successor to last year’s iPhone 16e is available for purchase from Apple’s website.