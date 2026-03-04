Apple Launches $600 MacBook Neo with A18 Pro Chipset

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple has finally released the affordable MacBook, which it’s calling MacBook Neo. This budget-friendly take on the MacBook comes with Apple’s A18 Pro chipset, a 13-inch display, and side-firing speakers. The most surprising aspect is its price, as it’s the cheapest MacBook in the lineup, starting at $599. Here are the specifications, price, and availability details of the MacBook Neo.

MacBook Neo: Specifications

The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina 60Hz display (2408×1506 pixels), but doesn’t have a notch like the MacBook Air and Pro models.

It runs on the Apple A18 Pro, which is the same chipset used in 2024’s iPhone 16 Pro Max. It houses a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and 8GB unified memory. This allows the new MacBook Neo to support all the Apple Intelligence features.

Image Credit: Apple

The base model ships with 256GB of storage capacity. But there is no Touch ID for the 256GB variant, while other variants enjoy this convenience. Moreover, the MacBook Neo comes with an Apple Magic Keyboard, but it is not backlit. It also comes with an 1080p FaceTime HD camera for video calling, but it does not support Center Stage.

Image Credit: Apple

The MacBook Neo comes with a single USB Gen 3 port and another USB Gen 2 port. It does not have MagSafe charging support like most newer MacBook models. Besides that, there are two stereo speakers on the sides, and Apple is promising up to 16 hours of video streaming battery life.

MacBook Neo: Pricing and Availability

The MacBook Neo comes in four colors: silver, indigo, blush, and citrus.

The 256GB variant of the MacBook Neo starts at $599, while the 512GB option with Touch ID starts at $699. This new model is available for pre-order right now and will go on sale on March 11, 2026 via Apple’s official website.