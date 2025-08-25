Apple Plans a “Radical” Three-Year iPhone Overhaul, Starting with the iPhone 17 Air

Apple is reinventing the iPhone lineup for the first time in years with the iPhone 17 Air this year. A new report suggests that the Cupertino giant has a three-year plan to introduce radically new and different iPhone models, including the iPhone 18 Fold, and the 20th anniversary iPhone.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is “planning to reinvigorate its flagship phone,” as the company readies to launch one unique iPhone every year till 2027. The first of which is arriving this year with the iPhone 17 Air. It will reportedly replace the iPhone 17 Plus, and feature a smaller battery due to its slimmer aesthetics.

Image Credit: Beebom

But the real game changer arrives next year with the iPhone 18 Fold, Apple’s first foldable device. It will be a book-style foldable, with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch screen inside, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Gurman also pointed out that the phone will have a quad-camera setup with two selfie cameras (one outside and another inside) and two rear cameras.

Image Credit: Beebom

The iPhone 18 Fold will also mark the return of Touch ID and feature Apple’s C2 modem. Apple will also get rid of the SIM card tray completely for that model. This could also be true for the international models as well, due to limited space inside the hardware. The 18 Fold is slated to arrive in fall 2026 along with the rest of the 18 lineup.

Finally, we have the iPhone 20, which will mark the 20th anniversary of iPhones. Gurman reported that this model will, “finally break from the squared-off slab we’ve lived with since 2020 and move to an approach with curved glass edges all around.” The all curved look should fit nicely with the Liquid Glass aesthetic Apple is introducing with iOS 26.

Besides these, Apple will also introduce other much-awaited devices like the HomePod with a screen, a more powerful Apple TV box, iPad Pros, and MacBooks with the M5 chipset. We are also due for an AirPods Pro and AirPods Max upgrade, and a new Apple Watch. All of it could come out in the coming years so, tell us which upcoming iPhone you are excited about.