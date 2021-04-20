At the much-awaited ‘Spring Loaded’ event, Apple Podcasts has not only received an app redesign but also introduced a subscription service today. While the app will make it easy for users to discover new podcasts, the subscription will offer you some amazing premium benefits.

Apple Podcasts Redesign, Subscriptions

Let’s first talk about the Apple Podcasts subscription service. It will be available from next month and offer you “a variety of benefits, such as ad-free listening, access to additional content, and early or exclusive access to new series,” as per the official blog post.

You will also be able to enjoy premium subscriptions from independent creators and premier studios, including Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, and many more.

As for the app redesign, Apple Podcasts now includes an enhanced Search bar to offer quick access to Top Charts and categories. The podcasts pages have been revamped, making it easier for listeners to listen, follow, and share episodes. You will also be able to discover new channels, a group of shows curated by creators, and free channels.

The app also includes a new Smart Play feature to offer you a superior listening experience. This feature will enable you to “automatically start episodic shows from the latest episode and serialized shows from the beginning of each series.”

Apple Podcasts Subscription: Price and Availability

In the official blog post, the company says that “Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will be available to listeners in over 170 countries” starting in May. Now, the pricing of each premium podcast subscription will be set by the creators.

Apple Podcasts subscriptions will be ‘monthly by default’ but creators can choose to offer annual subscriptions as well. Each subscription will come with access to free trials and sample episodes, possibly decided by the creator as well. Stay tuned for more details.