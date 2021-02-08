Apple Music and Shazam have launched a new promotion in partnership with American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton during Super Bowl. Through this offer, new Apple Music users can get up to five months of Apple Music for free.

Get Five Months of Apple Music For Free

To claim this offer, the prerequisites are that you should be a new Apple Music customer and should have an iPhone. The validity is capped at 3 months for Android users, which is the standard trial period. Another aspect worth noting is that the offer is valid just for individual subscriptions and not for family sharing. If you’ve never used Apple Music and have an iPhone, here’s how you can claim the offer.

You can claim the offer by tapping on this link from your iPhone. The page will then take you to the Shazam page of Dolly Parton’s latest song ‘5 to 9’, a new take of her 1980 classic ‘9 to 5’. The track ‘5 to 9’ was part of Squarespace’s Superbowl campaign. In case you’re wondering, you can claim this offer in India.

.@Shazam #5to9 during tonight’s #SuperBowl to unlock a special surprise! You can also get up to 5 months of @AppleMusic free if you're a new subscriber ❤️ https://t.co/Vj5KuzZ0xo pic.twitter.com/8g0oiDpQuW — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 7, 2021

You can claim the offer from Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Canada, and the United States.

Codes part of this offer will expire on March 31, 2021. If you’re planning to switch to Apple Music, you can use this offer to use the music streaming service long enough to decide if it is right for you.

Download Shazam (App Store)