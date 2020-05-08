Apple has today launched a new shopping hub for customers who are looking to shop from Apple while staying at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The new hub brings together all the services Apple offers online under one roof to streamline the process for shoppers.

The hub, accessible at apple.com/shop, has sections to get specialist support, details about no-contact delivery, information about Apple Card and more. The Genius Bar is also available on the hub, and so is, rather interestingly, the ‘Today at Apple’ section. The company is moving this online to let users attend these events from the comfort and safety of their homes.

It’s noteworthy that most of the things you will see in this shopping hub were always present on the Apple website, but they were scattered around. Consolidating them into one, simplified hub should definitely make it easier for Apple customers to buy products, track their deliveries, and get help and support from the company.

Even as stores closed down due to the Coronavirus, Apple reported increased revenue from retail due to growth in online sales at its Q2 earnings call. With a more streamlined online shopping experience, Apple may be able to get even more customers to opt for buying their Apple products online.