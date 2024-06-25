Apple Rolls Out iOS 18 Developer Beta 2: Here Are All the New Features

Two weeks after announcing iOS 18 during the WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple has released the developer beta 2. The latest release, as you’d expect, solves a lot of known issues present in the earlier beta and brings only a few new features to iOS 18. Here’s everything that you need to know.

The latest developer beta 2 finally adds the new SharePlay features, as well as support for the iPhone Mirroring feature that was announced alongside macOS Sequoia. Besides that, here are a few notable additions to iOS 18 as per the release notes shared by Apple.

FaceTime with Low Data Mode enabled uses more data during good network conditions.

Journaling Suggestions now supports landscape mode, new ways to encourage people to reflect their thoughts, and more.

New Place ID identifier on Maps app.

Satellite messages you send or receive won’t sync with other devices.

Better Siri audio quality when connecting to a car via Bluetooth

You can get translate text and display results directly from an app with System-wide translation.

Wallet app now takes a Live Photo to verify IDs and prevent fraud.

We’ll update this list as soon as we spot any further changes in the beta 2 build. We’ll still advise readers to stay away from installing this release on their iPhones for now, since it’s nowhere close to being stable at the time.

If you’re already enrolled in Apple’s Developer Program, you can update to this build by heading over to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates > iOS 18 Developer Beta and then tapping on Update Now to install the latest version. If this is your first time, we suggest you check out our Install iOS 18 Developer Beta guide to enroll yourself in the Beta program.

In case, you’re wondering whether your iPhone is compatible, here’s a list of supported models that will get iOS 18. What do you think about the iOS 18 developer Beta 2? Is there a feature that caught your eye or something you’ve been waiting for? Let us know in the comments below.