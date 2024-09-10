Apple Discontinues iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max After iPhone 16 Launch

Apple just took off the curtains from its new iPhone 16 series of devices which bring impressive upgrades over the last generation. That doesn’t mean the last year’s iPhones have become redundant as they are still pretty capable devices. However, in a surprising turn of events, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max devices soon after the release of the iPhone 16.

Yes, if you go to Apple’s official website, you will notice that the Cupertino giant has quietly removed the buying page for the iPhone 15 Pro, and Pro Max. This is not a new scenario; Apple generally discontinues older Pro models as soon as the new series is released. It likely helps to drive more sales to the newer devices, as people typically jump to the older phones due to their reduced price.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max were the only two devices to get Apple Intelligence before the iPhone 16 series. None of the other iPhone 15 models have enough memory required to run the AI features. So now that they are discontinued, the only way to experience Apple’s AI prowess is to get one of the new iPhone 16 series of devices.

So if you were planning to get yourself an iPhone 15 Pro for cheap, well you are a bit out of luck now. Even though, there is no official way to get a new 15 Pro or Pro Max model from Apple’s online storefront. The page still states that you can get one from authorized resellers. So it’s still not too late to get one from your nearby Apple Store or any other outlet.