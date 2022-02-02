Apex Legends Mobile Soft Launch Will Happen in These Countries; Check out the List!

Following the success of Respawn’s uber-popular battle royale title Apex Legends on PC and consoles, EA confirmed to release the game on mobile back in 2020. Last year, we saw the closed beta version of Apex Legends release in India and the Philippines, followed by other beta tests in Indonesia and other regions of the world. And now, Respawn has announced that Apex Legends Mobile is getting a soft launch in a select few countries soon.

Apex Legends Soft Launch Happening Soon

Respawn, the developer behind Apex Legends, recently took to Twitter to announce that the soft launch for Apex Legends Mobile is coming soon to various countries. The tweet does not reveal an exact date for the soft launch, but we can expect the rollout to start on February 8th, which is when Season 12 for Apex Legends releases on PC and consoles. The Soft Launch for Apex Mobile is coming! For those in the countries mentioned below, please follow the link, or visit your local Google Play Store page, to pre-register. For all other legends, sit tight! We'll have more info for you soon.



🔗: https://t.co/fXIxTwxkxe pic.twitter.com/LVInerdt14— Respawn (@Respawn) February 1, 2022

During the soft launch period, it is revealed that Apex Legends Mobile will be available to Android users in the following countries:

Argentina

Peru

Mexico

Indonesia

Columbia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Australia

New Zealand

The pre-registration for the game is already live on the Google Play Store in the aforementioned countries. Android users can go to this link and pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile. To recall, the game was previously available to test in regions such as Mexico, India, Hong Kong, and Turkey.

Respawn also mentioned that it will reveal more details about the game’s global release and its availability for iOS users in the coming days. So, we suggest you sit tight for further updates.

Apex Legends Mobile is expected to be free, much like its PC version. As we note in our closed beta gameplay, it is intuitive and quite easy to use. You can check out our in-depth story on the closed beta of the game in India and know more details on this. The mobile version of the game is expected to come with 25% increased in-game credits. If you want even more details about Apex Legends Mobile weapons and characters, you can read our stories via the corresponding links.