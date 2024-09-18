Anime Vanguards Surpasses Blox Fruits to Become Top Earning Roblox Game

Roblox has become a massive platform for developers and of course gamers. While most people are focused on publishing tons of new games frequently, some stay at the top like a boss. One such game that has been ruling the charts on Roblox, especially in the revenue department, is Blox Fruit. But, it seems this One Piece-inspired game has finally met a worthy competitor. Anime Vanguards, the new anime-inspired game on Roblox has dethroned Blox Fruits to become a top-earning game within 10 days of release.

Anime Vanguards has become a fan-favorite ever since its launch on September 8, 2024. This anime tower defense simulator offers players a collection of top anime characters (with the best visuals) to choose from. Apart from Blox Fruits and Anime Vanguards, currently, Dress to Impress, Rivals, and Blade Ball are three other games out of the top 5 earners on Roblox.

Although Anime Vanguards is now the top-earning game, it still falls behind Blox Fruits in terms of total player visits due to it being the new kid on the block.

Anime Vanguards Player Count is Huge & Growing

Blox Fruits has over 39.6B player visits on Roblox. Furthermore, the experience also has nearly 459k daily players with more than 13 million favorites on its Roblox page. On the other hand, we see that Anime Vanguards has a concurrent player count of over 215K. Given Anime Vanguards was released this month, the possibilities are limitless. AV also has over 179.1M+ player visits in such a short time. While both games are from a different genre, they share the same anime essence.

Blox Fruits has been the undisputed king of revenue on Roblox for almost a year, with the game sitting at number one in the Top Earning category. According to previous data, Anime Adventures did take the top spot away from Blox Fruits but only for a brief period.

Now, it will be interesting to see how long Anime Vanguards sticks around and at the top spot. Do you think Anime Vanguards can stay the top earner on Roblox? Let us know what you think in the comments below.