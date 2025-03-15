Home > News > Android 16 Beta 3 Is Here with Battery Health, Outline Text, and a New Easter Egg

Android 16 Beta 3 Is Here with Battery Health, Outline Text, and a New Easter Egg

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
Android 16 logo in front of a dark starry night sky
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Android 16 Beta 3 is now available for Pixel 6 and above devices.
  • With this update, Android 16 has reached the initial Platform stability, meaning the features are mostly finalized.
  • It doesn't bring one of the most anticipated revamped Quick Settings panel, but there's been a lot of progress.

After two Developer Previews and Beta updates, Android 16 Beta 3 is finally rolling out. The update means Android 16 has now reached Platform Stability. This means, most of the features have been finalized and will be part of the stable release. While Beta 3 doesn’t bring a significant change that most users expected, it does squash a few bugs to improve the overall experience. Here’s what’s new in the latest Android 16 Beta.

What’s New in Android 16 Beta 3?

Android 16 Beta 3 is now rolling out to all Pixel 6 and above, with fixes to issues present in previous builds. The update also incorporates the latest March security patch. Its changelog highlights fixes for issues such as battery drain, outdated At a Glance information, performance, and Bluetooth pairing.

First things first, you can now check your phone’s battery holding capacity by going to Settings > Battery > Battery Health. This page will also display options to manage charging optimization and recommend ways to improve your battery efficiency.

Besides, it brings a few new features like Auracast support for Pixel 9 series. There’s an Outline text option, which makes the text easier to read, and Local Network Protection. This makes apps ask for your permission before using your Wi-Fi network to communicate with other hardware.

Android 16 Beta 3 outline text feature
Also Read: Android 16 Could Revive Lock Screen Widgets on Phones

Google also sneaked in a new thing in the Android 16 Easter Egg to highlight the Live Activities feature, which is already supported by Google Maps. The Easter egg now shows the direction of the rocket in the notification bar and the course to reach from one point to another as a live activity in the QS notifications.

Android 16 easter egg in android 16 beta 3

One of the features that I was looking forward to the most in Android 16 is the revamped Quick Settings. Many manufacturers completely changed their Quick Settings. So, I was hoping Google would do the same, since we got our first glimpse of the new quick settings panel back in Android 16 Developer Preview 1.

The factory images are now available on the Google official Android Developers website, starting with the Pixel 6 all the way till the latest Pixel 9. You can flash it manually via ADB or use Android Flash Tool to make things a bit easier. If you’re already enrolled in Beta, you should receive an OTA update to Android 16 Beta 3 automatically.

What are your thoughts on Android 16 Beta 3? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles
Google’s March Pixel Drop Brings Scam Detection and Improved AI Features
Anshuman Jain Mar 5, 2025
Android 16 May Finally Bring Apple-like Battery Health Insights
Anshuman Jain Feb 18, 2025
Android 16 Beta 2 Arrives on Pixel Phones, Here’s What’s New
Abubakar Mohammed Feb 14, 2025
All Upcoming New Android 16 Features You Should Know About
Anshuman Jain Jan 24, 2025
#Tags
#Android

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...