Android 16 Beta 3 Is Here with Battery Health, Outline Text, and a New Easter Egg

After two Developer Previews and Beta updates, Android 16 Beta 3 is finally rolling out. The update means Android 16 has now reached Platform Stability. This means, most of the features have been finalized and will be part of the stable release. While Beta 3 doesn’t bring a significant change that most users expected, it does squash a few bugs to improve the overall experience. Here’s what’s new in the latest Android 16 Beta.

What’s New in Android 16 Beta 3?

Android 16 Beta 3 is now rolling out to all Pixel 6 and above, with fixes to issues present in previous builds. The update also incorporates the latest March security patch. Its changelog highlights fixes for issues such as battery drain, outdated At a Glance information, performance, and Bluetooth pairing.

First things first, you can now check your phone’s battery holding capacity by going to Settings > Battery > Battery Health. This page will also display options to manage charging optimization and recommend ways to improve your battery efficiency.

Besides, it brings a few new features like Auracast support for Pixel 9 series. There’s an Outline text option, which makes the text easier to read, and Local Network Protection. This makes apps ask for your permission before using your Wi-Fi network to communicate with other hardware.

Also Read: Android 16 Could Revive Lock Screen Widgets on Phones

Google also sneaked in a new thing in the Android 16 Easter Egg to highlight the Live Activities feature, which is already supported by Google Maps. The Easter egg now shows the direction of the rocket in the notification bar and the course to reach from one point to another as a live activity in the QS notifications.

One of the features that I was looking forward to the most in Android 16 is the revamped Quick Settings. Many manufacturers completely changed their Quick Settings. So, I was hoping Google would do the same, since we got our first glimpse of the new quick settings panel back in Android 16 Developer Preview 1.

The factory images are now available on the Google official Android Developers website, starting with the Pixel 6 all the way till the latest Pixel 9. You can flash it manually via ADB or use Android Flash Tool to make things a bit easier. If you’re already enrolled in Beta, you should receive an OTA update to Android 16 Beta 3 automatically.

What are your thoughts on Android 16 Beta 3? Let us know in the comments below.